World Day of Prayer celebrated

Ginette Richer, left, and Beth Phoenix were members of a procession carrying vegetables, flowers, fruits, rice, oil and other important symbols in the lives of the women of the Philippines during the World Day of Prayer service held at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Aylmer on Friday evening, March 3. This year’s service was written by the World Day of Prayer Committee of the Philippines and adapted for use in Canada by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada.