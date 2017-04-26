57 to speak on proposed school closures

Thames Valley District School Board trustees will, on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, hear from a total of 57 speakers about the proposed closures of several schools in the Aylmer, Malahide and Central Elgin area, and the building of new ones in Belmont and southeast St. Thomas.

Most will have only five minutes, including Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, Malahide Mayor David Mennill and Central Elgin Mayor David Marr and Deputy Mayor Sally Martyn.

Representatives of each school council will get up to 10 minutes.

Springfield Public School, slated for closure, will have the most defenders with 17 to speak, followed by New Sarum PS with 11 and Sparta PS with nine.

Seven from South Dorchester PS will speak in favour of that school’s proposed closure and the building of a large new elementary school in Belmont.

The public hearings start at 6 p.m. each night at the board administration office in London.