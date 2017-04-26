Aylmer’s hot housing market

Realtors in the Aylmer area don’t have enough homes to list and show for all of the interested buyers.

Lately, when homes do go up for sale, some are only on the market for a few days before multiple firm purchase offers flood in from hopeful potential buyers.

It sounds like a good problem to have, especially for the sellers.

But a lack of “inventory” of available homes for sale poses a problem for realtors and their interested buying clients. They have more buyers than homes to offer.