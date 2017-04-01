Corinth comes alive with music
Saturday, April 1st, 2017
Matt Lessard of Burgesville sang and played acoustic guitar to Johnny Reid’s Kicking Stones during the Corinth Community of Christ Church Music Night on Friday evening, March 31. A number of area musicians, along with the Aylmer Area Community Band, played a wide variety of music that night with the freewill offering proceeds of $511.40 going towards Healthy Snack programs at the public schools in Straffordville and Port Burwell along with Emily Stowe Public School in Norwich.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.