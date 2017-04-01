Good Old Gospel Songs at Bethel URC

Director Cheryl Batterink, left, conducted the Crescendo Male Choir at Bethel United Reformed Church located just east of Aylmer during the Gospel Hymn Sing benefit concert on Friday evening, March 31. Now based out of Mount Brydges for the past several years, the Crescendo Male Choir started in 1969 at St. Thomas Christian Reformed Church. Organizers of the Gospel Hymn Sing encouraged concert attendees to give a freewill offering with the proceeds going to Right to Life and Fresh Start Maternity Supports. The evening included the singing of several hymns by the audience, a number of gospel songs and medleys by the Crescendo Male Choir and a flute solo by Lisa Westendorp. Other musicians included pianist Jennifer VanOorspank, flutist Deanne Korvemaker, John de Dreu on the strings, organist Linda de Dreu and pianist Elizabeth Hogeterp.