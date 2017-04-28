Fun with the fire department

Karter VanDyk, front, and his brother Mason got to sit in the front passenger seat of a Malahide fire truck when fire prevention officers Debbie Allen and Aaron Macedo from fire station 4 (Lyons) visited Malahide Community Place in Springfield on Thursday morning, April 27. Children aged 3 to 5 attending the Springfield Library’s Story Time were given basic fire safety lessons by the volunteer firefighters inside the library before being taken outside to see the flashing lights and hear the loud siren of the fire truck. The children then got to hop up into the fire truck if they wanted.