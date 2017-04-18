Learning about preparedness at Envirothon

Former Aylmer District Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources fish and wildlife biologist Pud Hunter extolled the virtues of being prepared when out in the field, like wearing gloves when handling wildlife, to East Elgin Secondary School students during the workshop day of the annual Envirothon held at Springwater Conservation Area southwest of Aylmer on Tuesday, April 18. High school students from throughout the region participated in the Envirothon workshop day which will prepare them for competition day, also at Springwater, on Tuesday, May 2. Envirothon’s interactive workshops give students hands-on experience with forests, soils, wildlife and aquatic ecosystems while team-based activities are designed to develop critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, leadership and communication skills.