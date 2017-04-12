Library concept plans, estimates presented

by Angel-Leighia Chapman-Klaassen

Aylmer councillors during their Monday evening, April 10 meeting received renovation plans for moving an expanded library from the existing downtown location at Old Town Hall into hall space at East Elgin Community Complex. Estimated costs range from $301,191 to $405,443.50, while total square footage is either 5,659 sq. ft. or 8,009 sq. ft., depending on whether the plans utilize two or all three rooms of available hall space. The figures are for renovating the hall space alone and do not include any exterior work, furniture or an external book return drop-box.

The package that Spriet Associates provided to Aylmer Council of all four plans, and their estimated cost, can be viewed by following this link here: Library Concepts . Larger images of the four proposed floor plans can be found here: Library Floor Plans.

After having four concept designs, and their estimated costs, presented by Spriet Associates representative Kevin McIlmurray, Councillor Pete Barbour moved a resolution to establish a committee that will review them and report back to council during their next meeting on Monday, May 1.

The resolution calls for the new library committee to be comprised of two Aylmer councillors, one Malahide councillor, “one library representative from the public,” along with a town staff member from the planning department, Elgin County Director of Community and Cultural Services Brian Masschaele and a Spriet Associates representative.