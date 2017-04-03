Lovin’ the Music at Old Town Hall Theatre

Eric Hueston, left, played acoustic guitar while The BackSeat Girls, Linda Churchill, Gail Ward and Brenda Beaudoin sang one of their signature songs during the Lovin’ the Music concert at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre on Saturday evening, April 1. Seen in the background is guitarist Blair Heddle. The concert was held as a fundraising gala for the Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives. The show celebrated 150 years of local musical talent with a variety of local artists and genres.