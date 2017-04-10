Mad about science
Monday, April 10th, 2017
Paige Wentzell learned she could keep a ping pong ball aloft with a hair dryer on low setting, but not high, as she and fellow pupils in a grade 5-6 class studied “air” during a “Mad Science” demonstration at Springfield Public School on Friday, April 7. This and other experiments conducted by a visiting “Mad Scientist” from London were funded by a grant from the South Dorchester Optimist Club.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.