Trustee says bigger schools not always better

First Nations Trustee Phil Schuyler told Thames Valley District School board, as members reviewed the final senior recommendations for closings and other drastic changes in elementary schools in the Aylmer, St. Thomas and Dorchester areas, that too much emphasis was being put on financial considerations, and not enough on the role of a school in a community, Tuesday night, April 11.

He was applauding by many parents in the public gallery. But trustees still voted to go ahead with the next phase, hearing directly from the public at sessions Tuesday, May 2, and if needed Wednesday, May 3, at the board administration centre in London.

While some minor adjustments have been made to the original recommendations from senior administrators, the most controversial remain in place, including closing Sparta, New Sarum, South Dorchester and Springfield public schools, and building very large new elementary schools in Belmont and southeast St. Thomas.

The board is expected to make a final decision at a meeting Tuesday, May 23.