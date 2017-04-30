Quick stop for Jumpstart

Dylan Ralf of the BD team , front (in blue sweater), and a VD team player produced a shower of ice while battling for the puck during the first game of the first ever Hockey for a Chance 12-hour hockey tournament at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Saturday morning, April 29. The BD team won that game 3-2 and later in the day beat the MNR team 6-1 and won their final game versus the VD team 5-3. Hockey for a Chance, which also featured games and craft activities on the Imperial Hall side of the Complex, raised over $3,500 for Jumpstart in Elgin-St. Thomas. Jumpstart is a national charity that helps families pay for children to enroll and play in organized sports in their local community. Hockey for a Chance was such a success that event organizers are making it an annual event with the 2018 tournament already scheduled for Saturday, April 28.