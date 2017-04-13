Trout arrive at Springwater

Michael Bennett, left, and Sophie Grant, both of St. Thomas, helped stock the pond at Springwater Conservation Area, located southwest of Aylmer, with Rainbow trout on Thursday morning, April 13 so there will be plenty of fish to be caught for this year’s trout season which starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. This year, Mimosa Springs Trout Farm of Hillsburgh supplied 450 half pound fish, 225 pounds in all, for Springwater’s fishing season. The Order of Good Cheer donated $1,000 to Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) for the Rainbow trout this year. The charitable organization has paid for the trout stocking at Springwater for over 20 years. Ms. Grant is working at CCCA under the federal government’s Youth Employment Program and Mr. Bennett was hired under the Ontario Job Creation Partnership program.