Turtling towards Easter

Left photo: Ziah VanDaalen of Zilli Zi Zoo to Go of Tillsonburg held a red-eared slider turtle up for several children and the young at heart to take a closer look at during the Easter Show and annual Egg Hunt at Aylmer Old Town Hall Library on Saturday morning, April 15. Ms. VanDaalen showed a variety of exotic animals, some that could be touched, to a packed children’s area including a large pixie frog, ring-necked doves, chinchillas and European rabbits. Right photo: Eesee Khualifi showed off his bag of loot he collected during the Easter Egg Hunt that was held inside the library for the youngest children due to the rain showers that swept through the Aylmer area that morning. The older children had their Easter Egg Hunt outside.