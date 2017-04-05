Two dead in crash west of New Sarum

The drivers of two pickup trucks were killed following a crash on Talbot Line (Highway 3) just west of New Sarum that occured shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Ontario Provincial Police officers, Central Elgin volunteer firefighters and Elgin St. Thomas Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash which happened between Quaker Road and Belmont Road, Constable Liz Melvin said. A burgundy pickup truck and a beige pickup truck collided head-on, Const. Melvin said. Talbot Line between those two cross roads continued to be closed for the investigation with no time frame given for when it would reopen to traffic. “Motorists will have to find alternative routes,” Const. Melvin said. The drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles. Const. Melvin said the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators were at the scene. No further information was available and the investigation was continuing.