Art Attack for a good cause

East Elgin Secondary School Vice-Principal Abe Wall brought his “Two Fisted Art Attack” to his school’s Relay for Life event on Friday evening, May 26. In about 10 minutes, most of the dozens on-lookers could tell Mr. Wall was painting a portrait of Terry Fox, the young Canadian man who inspired the annual Terry Fox Run that is held in communities across the country and internationally to raise money for cancer research. After his fast and furious initial brush strokes, Mr. Wall said it would take about an hour to finish the painting. The first EESS-organized Relay for Life raised money for the Canadian Cancer Society.