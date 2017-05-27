Browsing the clothesline

Roommates Cindy Henry, left, and Trudy Blijleven looked through the several shirts and tops on display during a yard and garage sale held by Lorelei Thompson at her Ashton Street property in Springfield on Saturday morning, May 27. Ms. Thompson’s location was one of 16 official sites for the annual Springfield Lioness Club Community-Wide Yard Sale. There were likely other yard sales going on in the community that day as the 16 on a map available at St. John’s United Church were the only ones that registered. While the community-wide yard sale was happening, the Lioness Club held their annual “B” Sale at the United Church which featured “baking, bags, books and bangles” with proceeds going towards breast cancer research.