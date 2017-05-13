Canada 150 cake for 500

Aylmer Mayor Greg Currie did the ceremonial first cut into one of two specially made cakes to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary during the town’s first ever Tulip Festival held in Optimist Park on Saturday afternoon, May 13. Grandma’s Oven bakery made the cakes which were big enough to feed 500 festival goers. The Aylmer Canada 150 Celebration that day was kicked off by a parade organized and staged by the Kinsmen Club which wound its way from the fairgrounds west down Talbot Street and then north onto Elm Street past Optimist Park. The activities in the park included free Ferris wheel and carousel rides, kite making and flying, a petting zoo, live music, an Optimist Club barbecue, photos with a giant inflatable beaver (which was in the parade) and a minor baseball skills competition.