Celebrating Canada 150 in music

Katherine Thompson, right, of the Aylmer Area Community Choir made a sad face as she announced that Sarah Twinem, just left of her, was retiring after three years as the choir’s conductor, Friday night, May 5, at Aylmer Old Town Hall. Ms. Thompson praised Ms. Twinem for making great improvements in how the choir sounded. The choir, Aylmer Area Community Band and McGregor Public School Grade 3-4 choir joined together for a musical Canada 150 celebration.