International indoor archery meet
Monday, May 8th, 2017
Tom Howe of Golden Feather Archery Club loosed an arrow at “birds” that were the targets of competitors at the International Pop n Jay Indoor Team championships at Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday, May 12. A total of 28 teams, including 23 from Southern Ontario and five from Michigan, participated. Aylmer women won their championship, while the local men’s team was second to Chatham.
Read more in the May 10 print edition or the online e-edition.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.