Davenport Jumps Rope for Heart

Davenpo rt Public School Grade 7 pupil Alyssa Pettit threw a bean bag into a hula hoop during one of the several fun physical activities set up at the Aylmer elementary school on Friday afternoon, May 26 for the annual Jump Rope for Heart event. The obstacle course included jumping rope, running through pylons and under a limbo bar and the bean bag toss before reversing the course. The event raised $1,417.60 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation with a couple more donations to come in.