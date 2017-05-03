Library to Complex killed

In a surprise turn of events, Aylmer and Malahide councillors, sitting together as the East Elgin Community Complex Interim Board on Wednesday evening, May 3, passed a resolution to not move the Aylmer library to hall space at the Complex.

Aylmer Councillor Pete Barbour, who spearheaded the push to place a new, larger library at the Complex and move the existing one at Old Town Hall there, moved the resolution.

In a recorded vote, all but one of the 13 councillors sitting around the table voted in favour of not moving the library to the Complex.

The sole nay vote belonged to Aylmer Cr. Sheri Andrews.

All of the other Aylmer councillors who previously voted in favour of moving the library to the Complex voted yes to the motion to now not put it there: Cr. Barbour, Cr. Ted McDonald and Cr. Arthur Oslach.