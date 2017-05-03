Yes, you can touch the turtle

Springfield Public School Senior Kindergarten pupil Bentley Vantyghem, right, expressed wonder when he touched a box turtle held by Paul Kennedy of Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo of Hamilton during a presentation at the school on Wednesday morning, May 3. Mr. Kennedy showed about 10 different reptiles and other exotic animal species to pupils from most of the school’s classes in four separate one-hour sessions throughout the day. The animal species included turtles, tortoises, amphibians, arachnids, snakes, lizards and crocodilians.