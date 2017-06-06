Bike Rodeo at McGregor PS

Grade 1 pupil Ryan Fischer, left, received instructions from East Elgin Secondary School Grade 12 Leadership Class student Janessa Friesen during the annual Aylmer Optimist Club Bike Rodeo held at McGregor Public School on Tuesday morning, June 6. Over 500 McGregor PS and Assumption Catholic Elementary School Kindergarten to Grade 4 pupils participated in the Optimist Bike Rodeo. The Optimists donated a bicycle for a free draw for one lucky pupil to win and held a free hotdog lunch for all students at the end of the event. The rodeo had the children go through a series of safety circuits to help them avoid getting into trouble when cycling on the street.