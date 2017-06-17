Family Fun Day in Springfield

Youngsters bounced back and forth on an inflatable amusement that was one of the attractions at Springfield’s annual Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 17. Events at Malahide Community Place continue through the early- and mid-afternoon, followed by a spaghetti dinner for the village fire station from 5 to 7 p.m., and a “Tween Dance” for children in Grades 6, 7 and 8 after that.