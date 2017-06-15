Firearms stolen in break-in south of Sparta

Several Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to what was first thought as a break-in in progress at a residence near Quaker Road and Dexter Line on Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

Some officers were seen with their assault-style firearms drawn and body armour on in the area at about 7 p.m.

The break-in was first reported at about 3:30 p.m. and the investigation later determined the suspect or suspects broke into the home sometime between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Three unspecified firearms, ammunition and jewellery was reported stolen.

Police officers set up a containment area at Dexter Line and Quaker Road to assist the Emergency Response Team and the canine unit and the roads in the are were closed briefly.

No suspects were located.

The investigation continues and the OPP have requested anyone with information on the incident to contact them.