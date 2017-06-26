Hofhuis Park dedicated in Port Stanley

Dr. John Hofhuis, left, took a closer look at the monument that was unveiled to celebrate the dedication of Hofhuis Park in Port Stanley on Saturday afternoon, June 24. The park, located near the pier at the end of Maud Street, is named for Dr. Hofhuis and his late wife Sylvia to recognize their contributions to to Port Stanley and Elgin County. Mrs. Hofhuis was a Port Stanley councillor, deputy reeve and reeve before being elected as deputy mayor of Central Elgin in 2003. She became mayor in 2006, a position she held until her death in 2010. She served on Elgin County council for 12 years and was warden in 2007. She was a board member and chairman of countless organizations and was instrumental in getting the Port Stanley harbour divestiture process started with the federal government. Dr. Hofhuis has provided over 35 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Port Stanley and Elgin County as a family doctor and as the county coroner.