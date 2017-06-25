Viewing at the annual MCS Charity Auction

Helena Wiebe, left, and Tina Martens took a closer look at the items that were about to be sold at the start of the 17th annual Aylmer Charity Auction and Food Fest at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday morning, June 24. The event raises thousands of dollars each year to support the programs of Mennonite Community Services (MCS) Aylmer and Mennonite Central Committee Ontario. The goal this year was to raise $50,000. In addition to the hundreds of live auction items and Mexican, Latin and Mennonite traditional food served at lunch, the event included a strawberry pie baking contest, a breakfast and mystery envelopes of secret items to bid on with a grand prize valued at $500.