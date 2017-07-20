Feeling the beat at the library

Aleah Berdan, 5, front left, Alexis Scott, 8, and her sister Emi, 6, tried their “hands” at playing the djembe drum from Africa during an interactive activity at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre on Thursday afternoon, July 20. Babarinde “Baba” Williams from Drums et al of Durham brought enough drums for almost 50 youngsters, and the young at heart, to learn the basics of how to play. Mr. Williams also shared some of the over 1,000 year history of drumming in Africa while telling the “Story of the Turtle.” The activity was one of several in the Summer Reading Club series hosted by the Aylmer Library and sponsored by the Aylmer Optimist Club. Next up is Craig the Science Guy who will bring his Canada 150 show to the Old Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, July 27 starting at 3 p.m. sharp.