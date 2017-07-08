Healing Hearts and Minds in Aylmer

Left photo: Aiden Friesen, 6, threw for a strike at an outdoor children’s bowling game while his sister Emberlyn, 1 (and a half), looked on during the first Healing Hearts and Minds Festival held in Aylmer’s Kinsmen Park on Saturday, July 8. Right photo: Aleah Peters, 2, scratched the chin of a goat at a petting zoo set up at the festival by Educational Animal Displays and Pony Rides, an exotic animal operation located just north of Summers Corners. The day-long event was held to raise money for programs that will help people who are suffering from mental illness. The day included 20 vendors selling their wares and services, crafts, art, live music, children’s yoga, a barbecue, cotton candy, popcorn and more. The children’s games and activities set up in the park used no technology and organizer Danielle Webber hoped parents would take the ideas home so they could encourage their kids to turn off their screens and be more active.