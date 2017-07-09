Historical fashions shown off in Sparta

Nancy McComb wore an outfit from the 1850-60s time period during the annual High Tea and Historical Fashion Show held by the Sparta and District Historical Society at the Sparta Church Museum on Sunday afternoon, July 9. The event was another successful sellout with 79 guests filling the available chairs at the tables in the museum’s basement. Refreshments served included fancy finger sandwiches, scones with jam and whipped cream, fancy desserts and four selections of tea flavours. The event raised money for museum and historical society programs and initiatives.