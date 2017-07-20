It was an Animal Kingdom at the Complex

Ali Giesbrecht, 11, left, and Emilie Buys, 10, peeked behind lion masks that were made as part of the Animal Kingdom week-long theme of the East Elgin Community Complex Summer Day Camp on Thursday, July 20. The day camp was held throughout the month with different themes each week. Activities included skating, crafts and games. The last two weeks of the day camp for children ages 6-12 had full registration.