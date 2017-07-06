Painting paddles at Springfield reading club

Alexa Shackelton, 10, left, Christopher Blakely, 11, Mark Kloosterman, 11, Chris Damen, 10, and Lucas Underhill, 7, painted canoe paddles to their individual tastes during the first meeting of this year’s summer reading club at Springfield library, Thursday, July 6. The theme for 2017 is Canada 150. The club meets Thursday mornings starting at 10:30 a.m.