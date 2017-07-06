Play day fun at South Dorchester PS

Avery DeWaele sprayed Brayan Goetz with water as part of the “Drip, Drip, Drop” game during the annual early summer Play Day at South Dorchester Public School on Wednesday afternoon, June 28. Several fun games and activities were set up throughout the large yard behind the school located on Crossley Hunter Line between Lyons and Belmont for the pupils to enjoy. The outdoor activities on a warm, sunny afternoon were held on the second last day of school for elementary pupils throughout the region.