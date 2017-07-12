Winning streak ends for Belmont Under 12 boys
Wednesday, July 12th, 2017
Juanmiguel Hernandez of host Belmont Soccer’s Matt Price Memorial Under 12 boys team fired the ball toward the Southeast Roy Inch net during a Western London league game on Tuesday night, July 11. Both teams were undefeated going into the game. Roy Inch came out on top 6-3, leaving Belmont with a record of eight wins and one loss so far this season.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.