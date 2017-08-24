Chili cook-off for charity at Kindred

Aylmer Mayor Greg Currie, left, Aylmer Police Chief Andre Reymer and Malahide Mayor Dave Mennill were the judges for a lunch-time charity chili cook-off held in front of Kindred Credit Union on Thursday, Aug. 24. Four Kindred employees, a credit union member and a Ruby’s Cookhouse cook (but his own recipe) were the participants in the chili competition with proceeds going to Aylmer Corner Cupboard food bank. For $5, diners could enjoy a bowl of one of the six chili selections and a bun.