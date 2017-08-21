Figuring out the eclipse in a box

Bill Poss, left, was helping his son Blue, 8, figure out how to safely watch the partial eclipse of the sun on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21 at a viewing station set up by local amateur astronomers on John Street North by Balmoral Park in Aylmer. Ron Sawyer and Arthur Oslach had brought several pairs of special glasses with them along with a homemade “eclipse in a box” viewer. A telescope with a special filter was also set up in Balmoral Park for interested sky watchers.