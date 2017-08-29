TVDSB sounds death knell for Springfield, Sparta, New Sarum schools

Thames Valley District School Board trustees put paid to any idea they might change their minds about closing Springfield, Sparta and New Sarum public schools at a special meeting on Tuesday night, Aug. 29 in London.

They voted unanimously to approve a priority list for capital projects proposed for Ontario Ministry of Education funding that still included those closures, in favour of larger new schools in Belmont and southeast St. Thomas, despite that ministry’s recent announcement it would review how pupil accommodation reviews were conducted and how rural schools were funded.

Elgin Trustee James Todd even got the purchase of a site for the new school in Belmont moved up from number four on the priority to number three.

He said following a painful accommodation review process, trustees should move forward on implementing the recommendations of school administrators as soon as possible.