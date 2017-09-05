Back to school time

Alana Paton, left, was walking her son Christopher, 12, past McGregor Public School along South Street West in Aylmer by McGregor Public School on their way to Davenport Public School for Christopher’s first day of Grade 7 classes on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5. While he enjoyed his summer break, Ms. Paton said her son went to bed early the night before in anticipation of having a good first day back at school.