Girl, 6, killed by SUV driven by family member

Melissa Klassen, 6, from Norwich Township was struck and killed by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a family member somewhere in Bayham on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a “Bayham, Ontario address at 4:30 p.m.” that day “to a report of a child struck by a vehicle,” Sergeant Dave Rektor said.

“OPP investigators discovered that a 6-year-old girl was running next to a vehicle on private property when she was struck by the SUV,” Sgt. Rektor said. “The child was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”