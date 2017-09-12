Girl, 6, killed by SUV driven by family member
Tuesday, September 12th, 2017
Melissa Klassen, 6, from Norwich Township was struck and killed by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a family member somewhere in Bayham on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11.
Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a “Bayham, Ontario address at 4:30 p.m.” that day “to a report of a child struck by a vehicle,” Sergeant Dave Rektor said.
“OPP investigators discovered that a 6-year-old girl was running next to a vehicle on private property when she was struck by the SUV,” Sgt. Rektor said. “The child was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”
