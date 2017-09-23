Honouring War of 1812 veterans

A ceremony was held at Sparta South Cemetery in Central Elgin on Saturday, Sept. 23, to salute two veterans of the War of 1812, John C. Ryckman and James Pickard. They were both privates in that war. A stone was added to Private Ryckman’s grade to salute his service to Canada, but unfortunately the grave of Private Pickard, while supposedly in that cemetery, couldn’t be found. A subsequent service recognized three more veterans at Seminary Cemetery, which was also designated officially as a United Empire Loyalist burial ground.