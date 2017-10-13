Barn gets one-piece 500 foot long eavestrough

On Friday morning, Oct. 13, Teichroeb Exteriors Inc. worker Henry Knelsen, front, steadied the end of a 500 foot long one-piece section of eavestrough that was about to be installed on a chicken barn at Walker Poultry Inc. just south of Richmond on Richmond Road. The property is also known as the Richmond Ranch. While there’s no official category for the longest one-piece section of eavestrough in the Guinness World Records, Teichroeb Exteriors worker Steve Fehr said he couldn’t find a longer example in his research. Business owner Johnny Teichroeb said the longest prior one-piece section of eavestrough he had installed was 120 feet long on a condominium building in Simcoe. The long section of eavestrough for the chicken barn came out of a specialized machine on site that was fed a roll of prefabricated aluminum material. Once the 500 foot section was complete out of the “gutter machine,” a process that took about 15 minutes, the crew of 13 workers carried it in their arms in unison and climbed ladders to drill it in place on the barn. Teichroeb Exteriors is located on Hacienda Road southeast of Aylmer.