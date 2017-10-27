Celebrating Vienna Park improvements

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, left, presented Bayham Councillor Ed Ketchabaw with a plaque from the Ontario Trillium Foundation at Vienna Memorial Park on Friday morning, Oct. 27 to recognize the $10,000 grant the municipality received that helped pay for improvements in the park. The grant came from the Ontario 150 Community Capital Program that was created to celebrate Ontario’s and Canada’s 150th anniversary. Bayham matched the grant for the total $20,000 project that included relocating the electrical panel, improved outlets and lighting, upgrades to the concession booth as well as fence and swing set improvements. The Trillium Foundation administered the Ontario 150 grant program. After the plaque presentation, Mr. Yurek and Mr. Ketchabaw participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Vienna Lions Club members, the organization that maintained the park for many years.