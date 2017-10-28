 

Gentle “monsters” dashing through Aylmer

Saturday, October 28th, 2017

MonsterDash1Left photo: Lucas MonsterDash2Verbruggen, 10, dressed in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume, ran up and over a stack of bales during the kids obstacle dash component of the third annual Monster Dash Fun Run held at Kinsmen Park in Aylmer on Saturday morning, Oct. 28. Right photo: May Klassen, 6, dressed as a ladybug while tackling the obstacle course. Older Halloween lovers ran, walked, rolled or strolled one of three courses through and around Aylmer: 10 kilometres, 5 km or 2.5 km. Everyone participating was encouraged to wear costumes. Proceeds from the event will go to local charitable causes.

Photography by : Craig Bradford

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required for submission.

captcha