Great Big Crunch taken at Davenport PS

The Grade 7 pupils of teacher Kate Gutmanis’s class at Davenport Public School in Aylmer bit into apples from Great Lakes Farms of Port Stanley on Thursday morning, Oct. 19 as part of The Great Big Crunch event to celebrate Breakfast for Learning Month. Locally, Eat 2 Learn, otherwise known as the Elgin School Nutrition Network, purchased and distributed more than 14,000 apples to 32 schools across Elgin County. The Great Big Crunch raises awareness about the important role nutritious food plays in a school child’s physical, social and academic development while at the same time promoting the availability of local produce. The annual Great Big Crunch has expanded this year from Elgin schools to include seven daycare centres and three library branches.