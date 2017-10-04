It’s a walking bus

Pupils Curtis Fehr, right, Braylon Jacques and Sophie Kerr carried the “walking school bus” banner for everyone arriving on foot at McGregor Public School on Wednesday morning, Oct. 4 for International Walk to School Day. Seen behind the banner carriers were Jayden Fehr flanked by parent leaders Nicolin Fischer and Jordan Kerr. Several routes were planned for that morning for the children to walk to school with volunteer parent leaders. Pupils who arrived to McGregor PS on buses were encouraged to join the active walking buses. Once done their walking, the pupils could have a snack and drink, were given a recognition sticker to wear on their chests and some prizes were handed out. All children are encouraged to walk or wheel to school each day in October as part of International Walk to School Month.