Learning fire safety

Aylmer volunteer firefighter Mike Holmes, left, encouraged his son Cale, 6, to read a pamphlet with information on smoke alarms while his other son Colin, 9, looked on during the annual Fire Prevention Open House held at the Aylmer Fire Department on Thursday evening, Oct. 12. Fire Prevention Week was observed from Oct. 8-14. Aylmer Fire Chief Sam Taylor encouraged local residents to test their home’s smoke alarms monthly, to change the batteries twice a year when clocks are moved ahead or back, to replace the alarms after 10 years and to develop and practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in the family.