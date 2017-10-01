Oktoberfest fills the Sax

Canada’s Polka King Walter Ostanek and his band helped fill the Aylmer German Canadian Club’s Saxonia Hall on Saturday evening, Sept. 30 for a third straight year as the featured attraction of Oktoberfest. Those who chose to attend the entire dinner and dance were treated to a full Bavarian-style sit-down meal with craft beer pairings and a performance by the Kitchener-Waterloo Schuhplattler Folk Dancers before Mr. Ostanek hit the stage shortly after 8 p.m. Those who chose to just attend the concert and dance could purchase Oktoberfest food from an after dinner menu.