Oktoberfest fills the Sax
Sunday, October 1st, 2017
Canada’s Polka King Walter Ostanek and his band helped fill the Aylmer German Canadian Club’s Saxonia Hall on Saturday evening, Sept. 30 for a third straight year as the featured attraction of Oktoberfest. Those who chose to attend the entire dinner and dance were treated to a full Bavarian-style sit-down meal with craft beer pairings and a performance by the Kitchener-Waterloo Schuhplattler Folk Dancers before Mr. Ostanek hit the stage shortly after 8 p.m. Those who chose to just attend the concert and dance could purchase Oktoberfest food from an after dinner menu.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
