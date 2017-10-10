Thanksgiving ends with power outage

Thankfully, most Thanksgiving celebrations – at least the cooking and dining parts – weren’t affected by a power outage in the Aylmer area that started at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 and lasted at least two hours.

Aylmer Hydro One Lines Manager Paul Falk said equipment failed at the New Sarum regulation station located on Talbot Line (Highway 3) just west of Orwell.

An Aylmer Express reporter witnessed a large bright white flare coming from the regulation station and sparks shooting up into the air about 50 feet (over 15 metres).

About 1,700 in Hydro One territory outside of Aylmer experienced the power failure.

The equipment was repaired within a couple of hours and most if not all affected customers had their power back by about 1 a.m.

Erie Thames Powerlines Director of Operations and Risk Scott Brooks said about 1,500 Aylmer customers were without electricity from about 10 p.m. to 12:37 a.m., mostly in the southwest area of town.