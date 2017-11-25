Aylmer gets into the Christmas spirit

Anneke McGee, 4, found out what was behind a gingerbread man riding Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cutout in Old Town Hall parkette after the annual Aylmer Christmas Celebration of Lights was held at Palmer Park and Bandshell on Friday night, Nov. 24. Palmer Park was filled with local residents to see the over 16,000 coloured lights be turned on for the first time this Christmas season. Sponsored by MainStreet Aylmer with help from the Aylmer Area Community Foundation, the free event included carolling, a performance by the Aylmer Community Band, hot chocolate and cookies and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus. The night-time lights and cut-outs in Palmer Park, Old Town Hall parkette and Balmoral Park will remain until the New Year.